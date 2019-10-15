Forex Fee Objector's $300K Deal Gets No Support In NY Court

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Signing off on a settlement that would see a lone objector drop his opposition to a $300 million attorney fee award in exchange for a 10% slice of the pie would set a bad precedent, a New York federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said Friday that she can't support a deal that would give the objector's attorneys $300,000 in order to put to bed opposition to the foreign exchange market rigging settlement, even though class counsel said they're OK with it. "[A]pproving the agreement would make this court complicit in a practice that undermines the integrity...

