AbbVie Says Humira's Many Patents Is No Antitrust Violation

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- AbbVie and several other drugmakers have asked an Illinois federal court to dismiss a sweeping proposed class action accusing the company of illegally shielding its immunosuppressant Humira from competition with a "patent thicket," saying there is no limit to how many patents a company can hold. The complaint accuses AbbVie Inc. of violating antitrust laws by amassing more than 100 patents to keep biosimilar versions of Humira off the U.S. market until 2023. It also names seven other biosimilar makers as defendants and accuses them of agreeing to carve up markets with AbbVie to allow biosimilar sales in Europe but delay those...

