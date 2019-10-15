Atty Can't Revive $26M Suit Over Outing By Co-Counsel

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court has refused to reconsider an attorney's $26 million defamation suit against his former government-contracted and military co-counsel, who allegedly told an accused 9/11 terrorist that the lawyer is gay. Because the statements made by Cheryl Bormann about Tim Jon Semmerling to the unidentified client can be construed as having a direct relationship to the litigation in the underlying case, legal precedent in Illinois holds that the comments are covered under the state’s absolute litigation privilege, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman determined Friday, rejecting Semmerling’s motion for reconsideration. “Even if Bormann’s statements were made maliciously or unreasonably,...

