NJ Atty Accused Of Using False Threat To Collect Debt

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey collection attorney was hit with a proposed class action Monday accusing him of violating federal law by duping a woman into thinking her debt was going to be turned over to a credit reporting agency. In a federal complaint, Paola Pazymino claims the allegedly false threat outlined in a letter she received from Michael Harrison in February runs afoul of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The Bergen County resident wants damages, plus attorney fees and court costs, on behalf of Garden State residents who received similar letters from the Denville, New Jersey-based Harrison. The letter “deprived plaintiff...

