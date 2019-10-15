Top EPA Enforcement Official Joins Vinson & Elkins

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A top U.S. Environmental Protection Agency enforcement attorney has joined Vinson & Elkins LLP, where he will focus on assisting energy clients with enforcement litigation and permitting matters, the firm announced Tuesday. Patrick Traylor, who served as deputy assistant administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance from June 2017 until this past Sunday, has joined Vinson & Elkins as a partner and will divide his time between Washington, D.C., and Houston. He told Law360 the move was a bit "like going home." "I went to law school in Houston and went to Texas A&M, so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS