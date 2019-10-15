Justices Won't Review Gas Pipeline Rate Challenge

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive a challenge from North Carolina utility regulators to rates approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission when the agency greenlighted three gas pipeline projects. The North Carolina Utilities Commission wanted the Supreme Court to review the D.C. Circuit's April determination that the state agency lacks standing to challenge initial gas shipping rates approved by FERC when issuing construction certificates for three pipeline projects proposed by Williams Cos. unit Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co. LLC. The court said the NCUC hadn't shown that ratepayers would be harmed by the FERC-approved rates. The NCUC cited...

