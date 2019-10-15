Justices Won't Hear Suit Over UBS Brokers' Enron Knowledge

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will not hear an attempt by a group of Enron investors to revive their claims that UBS AG's brokerage units broke securities laws by failing to warn stock option-holding employees of the energy company’s infamous fraud scheme. The high court rejected the investors' certiorari petition asking the court to reverse a Fifth Circuit decision that left UBS off the hook for the investors' losses in Enron.The Fifth Circuit in May dismissed the investors' claims that securities laws were broken when a UBS-related PaineWebber broker unit didn't pass along warnings from fellow UBS investment banking unit...

