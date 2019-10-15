Justices Pass On Families' Train Crash Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal in a wrongful death suit from the families of three military veterans who were killed when a Union Pacific train crashed into a parade float carrying them. The justices denied a petition for writ of certiorari from the families of three veterans — Gary Stouffer, William Lubbers and Lawrence Boivin — who died after a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a parade float carrying them at a railroad crossing in Midland, Texas, in November 2012. The justices did not provide reasoning for their decision, which is customary. The families had...

