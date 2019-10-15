Veritas Capital Taps Kirkland For $6.5B PE Fund

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- New York-based Veritas Capital, working with Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Tuesday it has clinched its latest private equity fund after securing $6.5 billion from limited partners, with plans to target technology companies that provide products and services in industries including aerospace and defense, health care, and communications. The fund, called Veritas Capital Fund VII, surpassed both its initial target of $5 billion and original hard cap before closing after less than six months of fundraising, according to a press release. The vehicle will follow in the footsteps of Veritas' previous funds by targeting investments in tech companies that serve both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS