Incoming EU Trade Boss Wants To Ground Aircraft Tariff Fight

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The European Union's incoming trade commissioner said Monday that he is hoping to reach an agreement that will stop the U.S. from imposing tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of goods in the two governments' long-running fight over aircraft subsidies. New U.S. tariffs on European cheeses, whiskey, clothing and other items are slated to take effect Friday as retaliation for the EU's subsidies to Airbus. As the EU awaits permission from the World Trade Organization to set its own retaliatory duties on U.S. goods over Boeing subsidies, Brussels continued to stump for a mutual resolution. "The commission is convinced that both the United...

