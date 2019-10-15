Locke Lord Says Failed Health Plan Suit Dead On Arrival

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has asked an Illinois federal judge to toss an updated suit alleging that it gave a health benefits plan bad legal advice that contributed to its demise, saying the firm gave the plan administrator sound guidance and the claims were raised too late. Receivership Management Inc., an independent fiduciary for the AEU Holdings LLC Employee Benefit Plan, waited too long to bring the lawsuit claiming Locke Lord negligently advised or made misrepresentations to the plan, the firm said in its motion to dismiss the amended complaint Friday. "The plaintiff need not know that an attorney caused the injury;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS