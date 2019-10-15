Vape Shop Atty Lit Up By Judge Over Hearing Flip-Flop

Law360, Boston (October 15, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge laid into a Bay State attorney Tuesday, accusing him of “playing games” after he pulled the plug on a hearing over the state’s four-month ban on vaping products because he thinks he has a better chance of winning in state court. Craig Rourke speaks to reporters after being chastised by a federal judge for canceling a hearing over Massachusetts' vaping ban at the last minute. (Chris Villani | Law360) U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani was none too pleased with Craig E. Rourke of the Rourke Law Office, who waited until the last minute before the holiday weekend...

