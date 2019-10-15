Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SemGroup Investors Seek Stay On $5B Energy Transfer Deal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A SemGroup Corp. shareholder asked a Delaware federal court Tuesday to stop the energy transportation company's proposed $5.1 billion sale to Energy Transfer LP, asserting in a proposed class action that the company issued incomplete and misleading information about the deal.

John Thompson, who is seeking to represent a class of SemGroup investors, is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to pause a shareholder vote on the deal until the company releases information allegedly omitted from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Thompson said the proposed class could include hundreds, if not thousands, of investors who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies