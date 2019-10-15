SemGroup Investors Seek Stay On $5B Energy Transfer Deal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A SemGroup Corp. shareholder asked a Delaware federal court Tuesday to stop the energy transportation company's proposed $5.1 billion sale to Energy Transfer LP, asserting in a proposed class action that the company issued incomplete and misleading information about the deal. John Thompson, who is seeking to represent a class of SemGroup investors, is asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to pause a shareholder vote on the deal until the company releases information allegedly omitted from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Thompson said the proposed class could include hundreds, if not thousands, of investors who...

