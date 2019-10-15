Cos. Urge Swift Passage Of NAFTA 2.0 To Aid Biz Certainty

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- More than 350 businesses and trade groups, including the National Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, urged Congress on Tuesday to pass the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement before winter arrives to boost economic growth and certainty. The groups said in a letter to lawmakers that swift passage of the deal, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is needed to protect domestic inventions from intellectual property theft, improve duty-free market access to Canada and Mexico and prohibit anti-competitive activity. "[Passage of the agreement] is essential to promoting certainty and growth for manufacturing businesses, workers and families across the United...

