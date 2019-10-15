German Automakers Say Dealers 'Ignore' Antitrust Dismissal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- German auto giants urged a California federal judge Monday to nix multidistrict litigation accusations of a decades-long "whole car" conspiracy, arguing dealership plaintiffs are just trying to repackage antitrust allegations tossed in June that, while narrowed, still fail. Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG filed a joint motion to dismiss Monday, along with separate dismissal bids from BMW and the combined Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, all aimed at amended complaints filed after U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said consumer and dealership antitrust claims were too vague. The automakers argued in their joint dismissal bid the...

