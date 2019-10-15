3rd Circ. Doubts Cert. Can Fly In American Airlines OT Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (October 15, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned how overtime claims by American Airlines Inc. workers can fly as a class action, given that a remedy would seem to require individualized inquiries as to how much time the employees toiled off the clock. During oral argument in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel appeared sympathetic to the airline’s bid to undo a New Jersey federal judge’s certification of a class of Newark Liberty International Airport workers alleging they’re not paid for work done before and after shifts and during breaks. The panel puzzled over how the case could meet the certification standards of having...

