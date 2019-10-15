Calif. Pot Cos. Must Sign 'Labor Peace' Deals After 20th Hire

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- California added teeth to its union-friendly cannabis laws with a new requirement that companies sign a so-called "labor peace" agreement with a union within 60 days of their 20th hire or risk losing their marijuana business license. A bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires applicants for cannabis licenses to submit a notarized statement indicating they will enter into such an agreement within 60 days after hitting that milestone, pledging to not block union access to employees while getting protections against strikes in exchange. The new law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The change clears up ambiguity...

