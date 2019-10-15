Ex-Pa. Pol Loses Bid To Ax Corruption Conviction At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit agreed Tuesday that a former Pennsylvania state lawmaker could not claim she had been placed in double jeopardy after her decision to introduce forged documents into evidence during her corruption case forced a mistrial that led to a second jury proceeding. A three-judge panel ruled that Jane Orie, a former Allegheny County state senator who was convicted for ordering her legislative staff to conduct campaign activity, had essentially forced the trial court’s hand in declaring a mistrial after she presented forged documents aimed at implicating a top aide as the mastermind of the crime. The ruling upheld a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS