Investors' Suit Barred By Arbitration Clause, Crypto Co. Says

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The cryptocurrency company behind the Worldwide Asset eXchange told a California federal court on Tuesday that a suit brought by angry investors should be dismissed, given their inability to defeat an arbitration clause. Worldwide Asset eXchange, or WAX, COO Jonathan Yantis and strategic adviser Malcolm CasSelle filed a reply memorandum in support of a motion to dismiss on Friday, and on Tuesday were joined by the company behind WAX — OPSkins Group Inc — to tell the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that two investors in their token sale could not avoid arbitrating their claims as outlined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS