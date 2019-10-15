Deutsche Must Face Some RMBS Claims After NCUA Gets Sub

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday that the National Credit Union Administration may swap in an additional plaintiff to fix standing issues that arose in its residential mortgage-backed securities trustee suit against Deutsche Bank, but he ruled that a chunk of the refreshed case's claims won't be moving forward. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein granted permission for the NCUA to file an amended complaint against Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. that inserts a plaintiff with direct standing to assert claims for an array of NCUA Guaranteed Notes, or NGN trusts, which the agency created from RMBS and other distressed...

