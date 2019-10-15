Missouri Appeals Court Erases $110M Talc Loss For J&J

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate court on Tuesday wiped out a $110 million jury verdict for a woman who blamed Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products for her ovarian tumors, saying the lower court didn't have the ability to oversee the case. A $110 million jury verdict in favor of a woman who claims Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused her cancer was thrown out Tuesday by a Missouri appeals court, which said the trial court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit. (AP) A three-judge Court of Appeals panel said the trial court didn't have personal jurisdiction to hear Lois Slemp's suit, applying the U.S....

