Germany To Allow Huawei To Supply 5G Network Equipment

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Germany has declined to explicitly ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei or any other vendors from providing equipment for its next-generation 5G wireless network, bucking pressure from the U.S. to forgo such services due to national security concerns. The decision came to light through the publication by the Bundesnetzagentur, Germany's lead internet regulator, on Tuesday of revised draft security requirements for telecom networks. While the regulations state that manufacturers and suppliers of network components must demonstrate their "trustworthiness" through various certification procedures, they don't specifically ban Huawei or any other companies. "It is essential to protect information and communication systems against threats," Jochen Homann,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS