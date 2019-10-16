Beauty Co. Says It Can't Be Sanctioned For Eyelash IP Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A beauty company is pushing back on a competitor’s sanctions bid in a copyright lawsuit over eyelash serum, arguing it was allowed to sue even after its copyright registration was refused and that the rival’s lawyers “clearly did not do their homework” before asking for sanctions. Boost Beauty LLC on Monday told a California federal court that it shouldn’t be sanctioned for bringing its intellectual property claims against Woo Signatures LLC after the U.S. Copyright Office rejected its registration for a Google ad for its BoostLash product. Woo claimed in its sanctions bid last month that Boost improperly maintained its copyright...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS