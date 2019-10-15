Feds Say Tort Claims Must Go In Gold King Mine MDL

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The federal government pressed a New Mexico federal court Tuesday to ax the tort claims it's facing in multidistrict litigation over the Gold King mine spill, saying the court lacks jurisdiction over Federal Tort Claims Act claims. The government said the statute's discretionary-function exception to the waiver of sovereign immunity applies here, and as such, the tort claims brought by Utah, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation and others — which alleged a negligent failure to give Environmental Protection Agency employees emergency response training — must be tossed. This exception shields the government from liability for an agency or agency employee’s decision...

