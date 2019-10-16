Hy-Vee's Poor Data Security Caused Breach, Suit Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A pair of consumers have launched a proposed class action against Hy-Vee Inc., alleging that the supermarket chain's poor security practices made it easy for thieves to install malware that collected the credit card information of millions of accounts. The customers want to represent a nationwide class, as well as classes of Illinois and Missouri customers, that were impacted by the breach, citing an outside security expert that said 5.3 million accounts were impacted. They said Tuesday that personal information collected by the company at its gas pumps and restaurants it owns wasn't properly encrypted, forcing customers to spend time and...

