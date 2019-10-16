Ex-Milling Co. Worker Defends Challenge To $244M Stock Buy

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A former Kruse-Western Inc. worker has asked a California federal judge not to pare down his proposed class action alleging the milling company's employee stock ownership plan was overcharged by roughly $200 million in a 2015 deal, saying his claims are enough to stay in court. Armando Zavala on Tuesday opposed partial dismissal bids from various defendants, including the Kruse-Western board of directors, the plan's administration committee and Kevin Kruse, the president of Western Milling, which is one of Kruse-Western's companies. Although those defendants collectively have asked to dismiss three of the five counts of Zavala's amended complaint, Zavala said he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS