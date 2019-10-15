Comtech Lands $98.6 Million Army Satellite Services Deal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. announced Tuesday it has won a $98.6 million U.S. Army contract to provide support services for military satellite communication terminals. Comtech's Mission-Critical Technologies group was tapped for the deal, which covers a wide array of engineering and technical skills, including network engineering and security engineering, according to the company. “We are honored that the Army has put its trust in Comtech to provide support of U.S. warfighters,” Fred Kornberg, Comtech’s president and CEO, said in a statement. The contract was initially funded at $22.2 million and that the company expects additional funding throughout the duration of the deal,...

