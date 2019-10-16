Lawmakers Blast Website Protections In Trade Deals

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- During a Wednesday hearing that examined a law that shields websites from liability for user-posted content, House leaders blasted U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for ignoring the committee's entreaties to stop including provisions of the law in trade agreements that obligate other countries to abide by the protections for website operators. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Frank Pallone said that Lighthizer, along with dodging the committee’s summons to testify on Wednesday, has also persisted in shoehorning language similar to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act into trade agreements with Mexico, Canada and Japan. Doing so is reckless, the...

