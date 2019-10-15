Lyft Asks Judge To Merge Mass. Driver Classification Suits

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. on Tuesday told a Massachusetts federal judge that a newly filed driver classification suit should be consolidated with one he already steered to arbitration, accusing a prominent class action attorney of trying to prematurely close the older case to keep it separate from the newer. In the latest round of back-and-forth sparring over which judge will hear a proposed class action brought by Massachusetts driver Melody Cunningham, the ride-hailing company said Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC is trying to close a similar suit filed by driver Eric Wickberg. Lyft and Wickberg reached a conditional, confidential settlement, Lyft...

