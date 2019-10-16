Toss 3-Way Zetia Conspiracy Claim, Judge Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A group of direct purchaser plaintiffs may find it harder to prove a pay-for-delay scheme over a generic version of Merck's Zetia after a Virginia federal judge recommended Tuesday that the drugmaker and generics company Glenmark be cleared of allegations of a three-way conspiracy with Glenmark's distributor, Par Pharmaceuticals. U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller did not call for the suit to be dismissed entirely, but he did say that Par lacked the independence it would need to be considered part of a conspiracy and was instead acting merely as Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s distributor. He recommended the dismissal of claims based...

