AEX Slams Drivers' Class Cert. Bid In Employee Status Fight

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- American Eagle Express Inc. told a federal judge Tuesday that New Jersey drivers claiming they were denied employee status and shorted on pay shouldn't be certified as a class, insisting that each driver's day-to-day routes and deliveries varied wildly, making them quintessential independent contractors. The logistics and delivery company urged U.S. District Judge Esther Salas to reject a class certification bid from delivery drivers Ever Bedoya, Diego Gonzalez and Manuel Decastro, arguing that the drivers set their own hours, routes and deliveries and were free to work for other delivery companies. AEX also maintained it can prove that its drivers are...

