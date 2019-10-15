CBS Investor Sues In Del. Court Over Viacom Merger Details

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A CBS Corp. stockholder and public employee pension fund on Tuesday accused the company of refusing to produce documents related to its controversial $30 billion proposed merger with Viacom Inc., according to a suit filed in Delaware Chancery Court. Bucks County Employees Retirement Fund said it requested the documents in late September, part of its effort to evaluate the fairness of the merger to the company’s public stockholders as well as investigate “potential breaches of fiduciary duty by officers, directors … and the controlling stockholder of CBS in negotiating and approving the merger.” The proposed merger would allegedly short-change minority stockholders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS