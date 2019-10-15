Simpson Thacher, Weil Steer $4.3B JV For Bellagio Real Estate

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust said Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with MGM Resorts International to buy real estate assets of the Bellagio for roughly $4.3 billion in a deal steered by Simpson Thacher and Weil Gotshal. The deal will see Blackstone and MGM form a 95%-5% split, respectively, in a sale-leaseback transaction that will see MGM lease the property from the joint venture and continue to manage the properties. MGM said it will sign a long-term lease and remain responsible for all operations and capital expenditures of the Bellagio while the joint venture will receive all rent payments....

