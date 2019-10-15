MLB Wants Docs Kept Hidden In Race Discrimination Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A contentious race discrimination lawsuit by MLB umpire Angel Hernandez took another turn as the league asked a federal magistrate judge in Manhattan to reject the umpire's request to stop the league from keeping certain documents and testimony confidential. MLB urged Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein to reject Hernandez's request, arguing that the request to withdraw all of its confidentiality designations goes too far and is otherwise unwarranted, in a letter filed Tuesday. "Plaintiff baldly asserts that all of MLB's confidentiality designations are inappropriate, but his letter fails to identify a specific document or snippet of testimony (or even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS