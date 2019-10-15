4th Circ. To Rehear DC, Md. Emoluments Case Against Trump

Law360, Washington (October 15, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- In a rare step, the Fourth Circuit announced Tuesday that it will rehear arguments over whether Maryland and the District of Columbia can pursue allegations that President Donald Trump's ownership stake in the Trump International Hotel violates the U.S. Constitution's emoluments clause. The appeals court's unsigned order set a Dec. 12 date to hear arguments en banc, meaning all the circuit's active judges will participate rather than just a three-judge panel. The order says a majority of the circuit's judges voted to rehear the case, suggesting there may be an appetite to reverse the unanimous three-judge decision that quashed the lawsuits....

