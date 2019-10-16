NY Town's Antenna Dispute Won't Have Questions Appealed

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Long Island town and Crown Castle can't appeal several questions to the Second Circuit during their ongoing district court fight over approvals for wireless antennas the telecom giant wants to build, with a New York federal magistrate judge saying it would likely draw out the case. Crown Castle NG East LLC, a unit of the telecom, and the Town of Hempstead are in a district court dispute over how federal telecom law treats voice communications sent over 4G LTE antennas — a disagreement triggered by what Crown Castle considers untenable project delays by the town. The judge held in December that because...

