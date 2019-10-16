Wyndham Offers Cash Or Points To Settle Resort Fees Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A lead plaintiff in a class action against two Wyndham hotel companies over resort fees told a Pennsylvania federal court that 270,000 class members would settle the suit for cash or gift certificates, for a total of about $6 million. Plaintiff Thomas Luca Jr. said Wyndham Hotels and Resorts LLC and Wyndham Hotel Group LLC have agreed to change how the group discloses resort fees on its Wyndham Hotel websites. Specifically, the hotel giant will add a new resort fee disclosure on a booking's "Rooms and Rates" page, with the amount visible on the page itself rather than via a hyperlink...

