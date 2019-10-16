Allergan Clashes With Buyers Over Cert. Bid In Antitrust MDL

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A group of direct Allergan buyers seeking to pursue a class action over a delayed rollout of a cheaper generic version of the drugmaker's dry-eye medication Restasis traded barbs with the company Tuesday over how the litigation should proceed. The buyers urged a New York federal court to certify the class of buyers, but the company in a filing the same day insisted the antitrust disputes should instead proceed individually or as several joint actions. To support their bid for a class action, the direct buyers, including defunct Illinois drug distribution company FWK Holdings Co. and KPH Healthcare Services Inc., asserted in a redacted filing...

