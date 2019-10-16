Liberty Mutual Overcharges For Workers' Comp, Suit Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Group Inc. was hit with a proposed class action alleging it overcharges policyholders for workers' compensation coverage by manipulating an industry-sponsored monitor of the accident insurance. Tuesday’s complaint, which includes claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, alleges the insurer withheld key information from the National Council on Compensation Insurance, an organization that issues and enforces the rules governing workers' compensation for nearly three dozen states across the country. The NCCI, which is not a party to the complaint, was created by Liberty Mutual and other insurers that largely control the organization’s decision making, according to the complaint....

