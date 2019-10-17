What To Watch As Opioid MDL Nears Moment Of Truth

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Amid whirlwind settlement talks, nationwide litigation over the pharmaceutical industry’s alleged role in the opioid crisis is on the cusp of a historic trial. The bellwether trial set to start Monday in Cleveland federal court would mark the first time that a jury — which was officially assembled on Thursday — has been asked to hold drug companies responsible for the opioid crisis. Overdoses involving prescription and illicit opioids have claimed more than 400,000 lives since 1999, representing what plaintiffs in multidistrict opioid litigation have called “the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history.” As expected, the impending trial has jump-started...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS