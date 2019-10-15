Walmart Inks $14M Deal To End Pregnancy Bias Class Action

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $14 million to resolve allegations by pregnant or formerly pregnant workers who claimed the retail giant’s policies on disability accommodations discriminated against them on the basis of their pregnancy. The employees asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to give an initial green light to the $14 million settlement proposal, which attorneys for the workers hailed as a victory. “Pregnant workers, like all working people, deserve to be healthy and safe at work,” Mehri & Skalet PLLC, A Better Balance and the National Women's Law Center said in a statement. “This settlement will benefit thousands of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS