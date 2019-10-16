Attys Seek $58.1M In Fees For Deloitte, Sidley Austin Deal

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Class counsel for investors in now-defunct Aequitas Management LLC are seeking a $58.1 million fee award for negotiating $234.6 million in settlements with Sidley Austin, Deloitte and others accused of aiding Aequitas' Ponzi scheme. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is among the firms representing investors who filed for final approval of the class action settlements on Tuesday, telling an Oregon federal judge that not a single class member has objected to, or sought exclusion from, settlements with several companies and law firms that allegedly participated in Aequitas' illicit securities offerings. Should the attorney fee award and allocation plan be given final...

