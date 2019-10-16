Energy Trade Groups Look To Enter Keystone XL Pipeline Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A group of five natural gas entities looking to intervene in the dispute over the Keystone XL Pipeline urged a Montana federal court Tuesday to reject challenges to a particular permit for gas pipelines, arguing that if the permits are deemed unlawful it would cause costly delays that would harm utility providers and the public. The coalition, made up of the American Gas Association, American Petroleum Institute, Association of Oil Pipe Lines, Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, said that if the court finds the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unlawfully issued what's known as a...

