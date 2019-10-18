Squire Patton Adds International Arbitration Partner In NY

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has added a former Womble Bond Dickinson partner to its international dispute resolution practice group in New York, gaining an experienced attorney who works on both commercial and investment-treaty disputes. John D. Branson spent more than three years at Womble Bond, where he started as an associate in the firm's Charlotte, North Carolina, office. His arrival coincides with the hiring of two international dispute resolution associates, Kristina Moore and Maleeha Khan, according to a Wednesday announcement. Some of Branson's more significant work includes his long-term representation of the government of Laos; he has represented the Southeast Asian...

