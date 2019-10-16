Lyft Can't Consolidate Mass. Driver Classification Suits

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. cannot merge a new driver misclassification suit with one that was already sent to arbitration, a Massachusetts federal judge said in a simple denial Wednesday morning without any additional explanation. The ride-hailing company has been sparring with a well-known Boston employment attorney over which judge will hear the recently filed suit, brought by Massachusetts Lyft driver Melody Cunningham. Lyft wanted U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, who had sent the other case, brought by driver Eric Wickberg, to arbitration. Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC, who represents both Cunningham and Wickberg, argued the case should stay with U.S....

