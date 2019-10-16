Crystallex Says 3rd Circ. Shares Seizure Ruling Should Stand

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Crystallex urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to keep in place a panel ruling that lets the Canadian miner seize shares in Citgo's parent company, saying the panel correctly found that Venezuela and its state-owned oil company are not separate entities. In July, a Third Circuit panel affirmed a lower court’s ruling that allows Crystallex to seize shares of the parent company of Citgo, the U.S. refining unit of Petróleos de Venezuela SA. The writ of attachment was issued as part of efforts to satisfy an arbitral award in favor of the miner that is now valued at $1.4 billion. Crystallex says the...

