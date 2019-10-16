NJ Justices To Review College Eatery's Tax Exemption

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- New Jersey’s highest court has agreed to decide whether a restaurant on a New Jersey university campus meets a public purpose and thus whether it is subject to local property taxes, the court said in orders released Wednesday. The New Jersey Supreme Court said it will hear the case of Gourmet Dining LLC, which operates a restaurant on the campus of Kean University, against Union Township, New Jersey, where Kean is located. The New Jersey high court will resolve a dispute between the state Tax Court, which ruled that the restaurant property was used for a private purpose and thus subject to...

