Insys Judge Unsure If Execs' Bribes Equal Drug Dealing

Law360, Boston (October 16, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has expressed skepticism about part of the theory used to convict five former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids, wondering whether an indifference to who received the powerful painkiller equated to conspiring with doctors to deal drugs to patients who didn’t need them. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs made clear from the outset of Wednesday’s hearing on the executives’ motion for a new trial that she was most interested in the government’s view on a violation of the Controlled Substances Act, one of the five tenets of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations...

