NY Judge Clears Way For Exxon Climate Change Trial

Law360, New York (October 16, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge brushed aside a bevy of pretrial motions Wednesday in the New York attorney general's lawsuit claiming that Exxon Mobil defrauded investors by hiding the risks posed by climate change, teeing up the bench trial for next week. A New York judge set a firm three-week trial calendar in the state’s climate change suit against Exxon Mobil, denying pretrial motions that included a bid to to punish Exxon for allegedly destroying evidence. (AP) Justice Barry Ostrager nixed a bid by Attorney General Letitia James for the court to punish Exxon for allegedly destroying former chairman and CEO...

