Calif. Woman Gets Surgery Clinic Injury Suit Reinstated

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has revived a suit accusing an outpatient surgery center of injuring a sedated patient during a medical procedure, saying a legal doctrine that allows juries to presume negligence applied to her case. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Tuesday unanimously reversed a midtrial dismissal of a suit accusing Fullerton Surgery Center LP of injuring Valerie Romero's toe implant during an epidural procedure to treat her back pain. Prior to the epidural procedure, Romero had an unrelated toe injury that was nearly healed thanks to a surgically implanted device, according to the opinion. She claims her toe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS